Robertson has goal and assist to end scoring drought, helps Stars beat Sharks 5-2

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson scored for the first time in 10 games and had his first multipoint game since Oct. 19 as the Dallas Stars beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Roope Hintz also had a goal and assist, and Wyatt Johnston, Jamie Benn and Evgenii Dadonov also scored for the Stars. Jake Oettinger made 20 saves, improving to 7-0-0 at home while allowing 10 total goals.

Mikael Granlund had a short-handed goal and added an assist for the Sharks. Jake Walman also scored, and Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 26 shots.

After Walman pulled the Sharks within one with 6:35 left in the third period, Hintz and Dadonov had empty-netters in the final 90 seconds to seal the Stars’ win

Robertson gave Dallas a 1-0 lead with 4 1/2 minutes left in the first period and had the secondary assist when Johnston scored 56 seconds into the second period putting Dallas back ahead 2-1.

The Stars played part of the third period with four defensemen. Nils Lundkvist left early in the second period with a lower body injury, and Thomas Harley needed stitches after taking a shot in the jaw.

Sharks: Macklin Celebrini, last summer’s overall No. 1 draft pick, had one shot on goal, split 14 faceoffs and drew a penalty.

Stars: The worst home power play in the league went 0 for 4 and allowed a goal. Dallas is 2 for 27 (7.4%), blanked on the last 14 power plays.

The Sharks put on heavy pressure trailing by one with three minutes left but couldn’t score.

The Stars are 8-2 at home, one loss coming as the designated home team during the Global Series played in Finland.

Sharks at St. Louis on Thursday, and Stars visit Tampa Bay on Saturday to open a three-game trip.

