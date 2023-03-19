Robertson, Canada deny Burling, New Zealand home SailGP win

Phil Robertson steered Team Canada to its first SailGP victory by recovering from a penalty late in the podium race in Christchurch to deny Peter Burling and Team New Zealand a victory in home waters. Robertson, himself a New Zealander, sailed his foiling 50-foot catamaran aggressively in the three-boat final to win the New Zealand Sail Grand Prix, the penultimate regatta in Season 3 of tech tycoon Larry Ellison’s global league. Two-time defending SailGP champion Team Australia finished third in the podium race. The Aussies and Team New Zealand remain 1-2 in the season standings heading into the final regatta in San Francisco May 6-7.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.