Robertson, Canada deny Burling, New Zealand home SailGP win

By BERNIE WILSON The Associated Press
In this photo released by SailGP, Phil Robertson, driver of Canada SailGP Team, and his crew celebrate winning the New Zealand Sail Grand Prix I Christchurch on Race Day 2 of the New Zealand Sail Grand Prix in Christchurch, New Zealand Sunday, March 19, 2023. (Ricardo Pinto/SailGP via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ricardo Pinto]

Phil Robertson steered Team Canada to its first SailGP victory by recovering from a penalty late in the podium race in Christchurch to deny Peter Burling and Team New Zealand a victory in home waters. Robertson, himself a New Zealander, sailed his foiling 50-foot catamaran aggressively in the three-boat final to win the New Zealand Sail Grand Prix, the penultimate regatta in Season 3 of tech tycoon Larry Ellison’s global league. Two-time defending SailGP champion Team Australia finished third in the podium race. The Aussies and Team New Zealand remain 1-2 in the season standings heading into the final regatta in San Francisco May 6-7.

