Roberts scores 26, No. 1 Houston beats Tulane 89-59

HOUSTON (AP) — J’Wan Roberts had a career-high 26 points and seven rebounds, Marcus Sasser scored 22 points and No. 1 Houston clinched at least a share of the American Athletic Conference regular season championship with an 89-59 win over Tulane on Wednesday night. Tramon Mark added 13 points, and Jamal Shead had 10 points and six assists. Houston outrebounded Tulane 46-27, with Jarace Walker leading the way with a career-high 13 rebounds. Jalen Cook scored 23 points for his seventh straight game with at least 20 points for Tulane, which saw its five-game winning streak snapped. Jaylen Forbes added 14 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.