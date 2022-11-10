Roberts scores 22 as Fairleigh Dickinson takes down Mercy

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Demetre Roberts had 22 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 106-66 win against Mercy on Wednesday night.

Roberts added six assists for the Knights (1-1). Grant Singleton added 18 points while shooting 7 for 12. Heru Bligen finished with 13 points.

James Taylor Jr. led the Mavericks (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Jayden Dewaal added 11 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Manhattan on Sunday.

