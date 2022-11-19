Roberts scores 20 points, leads Georgia over Bucknell 65-61

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Terry Roberts had 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists and Georgia held off a late rally from Bucknell for a 65-61 victory on Friday night.

Bucknell used a 9-1 surge, capped by Xander Rice’s 3-pointer, to pull within four points with a minute remaining. The teams traded a pair of free throws before the Bison forced a turnover that led to an Andre Screen dunk, cutting their deficit to 63-61 with eight seconds to go. Justin Hill then made two free throws to seal it for Georgia.

Bucknell shot better from the floor, 44% compared to the 33%, but Georgia made 23 of 26 free throws and had 15 offensive rebounds.

Roberts was 7 of 20 from the floor and made two 3-pointers. Jabri Abdur-Rahim added 10 points for Georgia (3-1).

Rice scored 19 points for Bucknell (2-2). Screen and Alex Timmerman added 10 points for the Bison.

The Bulldogs pulled away from a 39-all tie with a 16-2 run for a 55-41 lead about 12 minutes into the second half. Abdur-Rahim and Roberts each scored five points with a 3-pointer during the stretch.

It was the third meeting between the teams but the first since the 1991-92 season. Georgia has won all three.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.