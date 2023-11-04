Roberts’ clutch TD catch gives UT Martin 44-41 overtime win over Tennessee Tech

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zoe Roberts made a clutch catch of a tipped pass in the end zone and UT Martin beat Tennessee Tech 44-41 in overtime to move into first place in the Big South-OVC Association. After Hayden Olsen kicked a 47-yard field goal on Tennessee Tech’s overtime possession, the Skyhawks used six plays to reach the Golden Eagles’ 9-yard line. Kinkead Dent threw a pass that defender Cameron Hudson tipped, but Roberts was able to corral it with one hand while on the ground. The game-winning pass gave Dent five TD passes in a game for the second time this season. Freshman Jordyn Potts threw five TD passes for Tennessee Tech.

