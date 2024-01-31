Roberto Mancini sorry for walking off during Saudi Arabia’s penalty shootout loss to South Korea

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Saudi Arabia coach Roberto Mancini has apologized for walking off before the end of his team’s losing penalty shootout against South Korea. The Italian turned and headed for the locker room before Hwang Hee-chan’s winning spot kick on Tuesday sent South Korea to the quarterfinals in Qatar. Mancini won the European Championship as Italy coach in 2021. He watched his team relinquish a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute of stoppage time when Cho Gue-sung headed in an equalizer. South Korea goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo went on to save penalties from Sami Al Naji and Abdulrahman Ghareeb in the shootout.

