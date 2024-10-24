Roberto Mancini out as coach of Saudi Arabia’s national team

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Roberto Mancini has left his role as head coach of Saudi Arabia’s national team. The country’s soccer federation says Mancini who won the European Championship as Italy coach in 2021 left by mutual consent. The former Inter Milan and Manchester City manager won multiple titles in a storied career as both player and coach. But he failed to lead Saudi Arabia to victory at the Asian Cup this year — exiting the tournament in the round of 16. Mancini had been hired by Saudi Arabia in August 2023.

