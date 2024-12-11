Robert Wright III sets a Baylor freshman record with 13 assists, the Bears beat Norfolk State 94-69

By The Associated Press
Baylor forward Norchad Omier scores past Norfolk State guard Jaylani Darden during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte//Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rod Aydelotte]

WACO, Texas (AP) — Norchad Omier had 19 points, seven rebounds and five steals, Robert Wright III set a Baylor freshman record with 13 assists and the Bears beat Norfolk State 94-69. Baylor made its final three shots of the first half and its first five after the break to take a 54-40 lead on Omier’s layup following a steal near the Norfolk State basket. Omier’s layup came during an 11-0 run, while the Spartans missed five straight shots. Six different Baylor players made a 3-pointer. Omier sank his third 3-pointer of the season and Baylor’s eighth of the game to extend the lead to 72-50. Wright started for the second straight game in place of Jeremy Roach, who suffered a concussion against No. 25 UConn on Dec. 4.

