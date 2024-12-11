Robert Wright III sets a Baylor freshman record with 13 assists, the Bears beat Norfolk State 94-69

WACO, Texas (AP) — Norchad Omier had 19 points, seven rebounds and five steals, Robert Wright III set a Baylor freshman record with 13 assists and the Bears beat Norfolk State 94-69. Baylor made its final three shots of the first half and its first five after the break to take a 54-40 lead on Omier’s layup following a steal near the Norfolk State basket. Omier’s layup came during an 11-0 run, while the Spartans missed five straight shots. Six different Baylor players made a 3-pointer. Omier sank his third 3-pointer of the season and Baylor’s eighth of the game to extend the lead to 72-50. Wright started for the second straight game in place of Jeremy Roach, who suffered a concussion against No. 25 UConn on Dec. 4.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.