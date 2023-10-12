Robert Wickens on cusp of winning a championship 5 years after he was paralyzed in IndyCar crash

Robert Wickens was determined from the very first days after his life-changing 2018 IndyCar accident not to let it define or end his racing career. Wickens was paralyzed from the waist down in the crash at Pocono but was able to return to racing with hand controls. Just two seasons and 19 races into his comeback, Wickens heads into the Touring Car Class finale of the Michelin Pilot Challenge season as the championship leader. Wickens and co-driver Harry Gottsacker start Friday’s race at Road Atlanta for BHA in Braselton, Georgia, with a 20-point lead over JDC-Miller MotorSports. Any finish higher than JDC-Miller, or, no lower than eighth overall in class, and Wickens wins the title.

