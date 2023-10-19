Robert Saleh’s consistent approach has been a constant in Jets’ season filled with ups and downs

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets’ 20-14 win over Philadelphia last Sunday was perhaps the biggest win in Robert Saleh’s three seasons as coach. It lifted the Jets to 3-3 going into their bye this week. It’s an unlikely mark after Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon four plays into his debut on Sept. 11. Saleh’s consistent approach has been a major reason. Perhaps the biggest. Rodgers says Saleh holds all the players accountable and tight end Tyler Conklin says the coach lives by his words.

