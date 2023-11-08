Robert Saleh says there’s no ‘conspiracy theory’ in Jets’ decision to stick with Zach Wilson at QB

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets are sticking with Zach Wilson at quarterback despite the offense’s massive struggles this season. Coach Robert Saleh says there’s no mandate from anyone in the organization to continue playing Wilson and debunks any conspiracy theories to the contrary. But Wilson has struggled to lift an offense that has scored just eight touchdowns in eight games. The third-year quarterback says he needs to better. But the Jets rank last in the NFL in third down conversion rate and last in red zone conversion rate.

