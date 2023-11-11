Robert Morris withstands Charleston Southern’s late rally to hold on for 14-12 win

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — DJ Moyer ran for 82 yards on 15 carries and Zach Tanner ran for two touchdowns and Robert Morris held off Charleston Southern for a 14-12 win. Tanner had early fourth-quarter scoring runs in a little more than a two-minute span of 1 and 25 yards to put the Colonials ahead 14-6. Charleston Southern responded with Isaiah Bess completing a 38-yard scoring pass to Noah Jennings, and the failed 2-point conversion reduced the Buccaneers’ deficit to 14-12. Jennings finished with 204 yards receiving on eight receptions.

