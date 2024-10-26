Robert Morris blanks St. Francis of Pennsylvania 17-0 for second shutout in past three games

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Tyvon Edmonds Jr. and Ethan Shine scored on short touchdown runs, Robert Morris allowed just 130 yards, and the Colonials picked up their second shutout of the season, 17-0 over St. Francis of Pennsylvania. Robert Morris remained one half game ahead of Duquesne in the NEC standings. The Dukes defeated Stonehill 48-34 on Saturday. Shine’s 1-yard TD run gave Robert Morris a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, Jayson Jenkins added a 43-yard field goal in the second, and Edmonds capped the scoring with a 1-yard run in the third quarter.

