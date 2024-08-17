Robert Lewandowski scores twice as Barcelona beats Valencia 2-1 in debut of coach Hansi Flick

MADRID (AP) — Robert Lewandowski scored late in the first half and early in the second to give Barcelona a winning start in coach Hansi Flick’s Spanish league debut. The goals by Lewandowski were enough to give the Catalan club a 2-1 win at Valencia in its opening league match. It was Flick’s first official match in charge after he replaced former club great Xavi Hernández at the end of last season. Valencia had opened the scoring with a header by Hugo Duro in the 44th. Barcelona rallied with goals by Lewandowski in first-half stoppage time and four minutes into the second half.

