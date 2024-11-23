Robert Henry runs for 178 yards in leading UTSA over Temple 51-27

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Robert Henry ran for 178 yards on 16 carries and scored two touchdowns and UTSA unloaded on Temple late to beat the Owls 51-27 in a game of big plays. Henry’s 40-yard touchdown run on the Roadrunners first possession made it 7-0 for UTSA. UTSA pushed the lead to 14-3 early in the second quarter when quarterback Owen McCown ran 75 yards to the end zone. Evan Simon threw 219 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions for Temple.

