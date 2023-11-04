Robert Coleman and Khalan Griffin lead Lamar over Texas A&M Commerce, 41-21

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Robert Coleman threw two touchdown passes, Khalan Griffin added 113 yards rushing and a score and Lamar rolled to a 41-14 victory over Texas A&M Commerce. Griffin broke loose on a 51-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter that gave the Cardinals a 14-7 edge and the lead for good. Coleman added a 1-yard TD toss to Izaha Jones that made it 21-7 at halftime. The pair connected again on a 35-yard score midway through the fourth quarter. Coleman completed 8 of 14 passes for 96 yards and added 43 yards rushing for Lamar (5-4, 4-1 Southland Conference).

