DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers rookie Reese Olson’s no-hit bid was ended by Luis Robert Jr with one out in the seventh inning on Friday night.

Robert hit a 2-2 slider into the left-field corner for a double on Olson’s 94th pitch.

Eloy Jiménez followed with a flyout, and Yoán Moncada chased Olson with a two-run homer that gave Chicago a 2-0 lead.

The 24-year-old right-hander made his 15th big league start and 18th appearance. He walked one batter, hit another and struck out five in 6 2/3 innings. He threw 56 of 99 pitches for strikes.

Olson has not thrown a complete game in 87 professional starts.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Reese Olson throws against the Chicago White Sox in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya

Selected by Milwaukee in the 13th round of the 2018 amateur draft from North Hall High in Gainesville, Georgia, Olson was acquired by Detroit in July 2021 for left-hander Daniel Norris.

Olson entered 3-6 and has a 4.50 ERA. He threw shutout ball over a season-high seven innings in his previous start, a 10-0 win at the White Sox on Sept. 2.

