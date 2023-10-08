Roberson throws for 2, DT Stafford runs for 2, UConn wins first 38-31 over Rice

HOUSTON (AP) — Ta’Quan Roberson threw two touchdown passes, defensive tackle Jelani Stafford ran for two and UConn forced four turnovers and picked up its first win over the season 38-31 over Rice. Rice led 14-0 after one quarter but the Huskies scored the next four touchdowns, including Jackson Mitchell’s 50-yard scoop and score after a backwards pass for a 28-14 lead early in the second half. J.T. Daniels’ second touchdown pass to Luke McCaffrey in the second half, a 30-yarder, pulled the Owls within 31-28 with 6:56 to play. But four plays later Roberson found Justin Joly over the middle and he turned it into a 59-yard score. The Owls reached the UConn 5 before settling for a field goal with 40 seconds left but the Huskies covered the onside kick.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.