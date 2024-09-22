Robby Ashford throws for two touchdowns and runs for a third in South Carolina’s 50-7 win over Akron

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Robby Ashford threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third in replacing injured starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers as South Carolina rolled past Akron 50-7 on Saturday night. Ashford finished with 243 yards passing and 133 on the ground, including a 36-yard scoring run in the third quarter. The Gamecocks defense made sure Akron would not come back, limiting the Zips to 154 yards and just 37 on the ground. Sellers had told Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer he could go against Akron despite the ankle injury. But with a bye week ahead, Beamer chose to give Sellers more time off to heal.

