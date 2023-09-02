Robby Ashford runs for 3 touchdowns and Hugh Freeze gets win in debut as Auburn’s head coach 59-14

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Robby Ashford rushed for three first-half touchdowns as Auburn defeated UMass 59-14 in Hugh Freeze’s debut as the Tigers’ head coach. Ashford, the Tigers’ 2022 starting quarterback, was used in red-zone packages to complement new starter and Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne. Thorne threw for 141 yards and a touchdown in his Auburn (1-0) debut. Damari Alston scored a rushing touchdown on the Tigers’ first drive, while freshman Jeremiah Cobb broke a 42-yard touchdown run on the second carry of his college career. The Tigers rushed for 294 yards. UMass scored a touchdown on its first possession of the game but was unable to put up any more points until the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.