Robby Albarado is ‘living vicariously’ through Mystik Dan from the Kentucky Derby to the Preakness

BALTIMORE (AP) — Until this month, Robby Albarado had never been in the Kentucky Derby winner’s circle during a two-decade career as a jockey that included more than 5,000 victories. He finally did so with Mystik Dan even though he has never been aboard the horse for a race. Albarado has a different role in trainer Kenny McPeek’s barn as the exercise rider to the new star of horse racing. The Louisiana native started riding Mystik Dan in the mornings for training starting as a 2-year-old. What better person to have getting him ready for the Preakness than Albarado, who has won the second leg of the Triple Crown twice.

