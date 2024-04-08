Robbie Grossman has $1.5 million salary with White Sox, can boost pay to $4 million

CLEVELAND (AP) — Outfielder Robbie Grossman has a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues and a $180,000 salary while in the minors as part of his one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox. The 34-year-old can earn $2.5 million in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $25,000 for 150 and each additional 25 through 375. Grossman was called up to the White Sox on Friday and went 0 for 9 in the weekend series at Kansas City. He has gone 4 for 10 with a pair of homers and five RBIs for Triple-A Charlotte.

