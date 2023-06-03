Rob Refsnyder gets deal with Boston adding $2 million for 2024

BOSTON (AP) — Outfielder Rob Refsnyder and the Boston Red Sox agreed to a $2 million, one-year contract for the 2024 season, a deal that includes a club option for 2025. Refsnyder has a $1.2 million base salary for this year and the chance to earn $100,000 in performance bonuses. The new deal adds a $1.85 million salary for 2024 and a $2 million team option for 2025 with a $150,000 buyout. The 32-year-old Refsnyder signed with the Red Sox as a minor league free agent on Dec. 1, 2021, and then re-signed as a major league free agent last Nov. 9.

