Rob Havenstein week to week with ankle injury, becoming third Rams O-lineman hurt in camp

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein is week to week because of an ankle injury. Havenstein was hurt in practice on Thursday, the third projected starter on the offensive line to sustain an injury in training camp. Coach Sean McVay said the injury to Havenstein is not season ending but did not clarify how long he might be sidelined.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.