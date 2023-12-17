Rob Dillingham scores 17 points, No. 14 Kentucky holds off No. 9 North Carolina 87-83

ATLANTA (AP) — Rob Dillingham scored 17 points, including two straight baskets to swing the momentum back to Kentucky, and the No. 14 Wildcats held on down the stretch to beat No. 9 North Carolina 87-83. The Tar Heels squandered a chance to go for a tying 3-pointer when Elliot Cadeau, rushing the ball up the court, delivered a pass off the back of Cormac Ryan, who was looking the other way. RJ Davis scrambled to recover the loose ball but wound up dribbling across the center line for a backcourt violation. Davis scored 27 points and Ryan added 20 for UNC.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.