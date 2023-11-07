Rob Dillingham scores 17 points as No. 16 Kentucky beats New Mexico State 86-46

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rob Dillingham scored 17 points, D.J. Wagner had 13 and No. 16 Kentucky shot 59% in the second half to rout New Mexico State 86-46 in the season opener for both teams. The Wildcats’ touted freshmen took charge after four minutes and helped the team pull away. Wagner and Justin Edwards set the tone, and Kentucky native Reed Sheppard finished with 12 points. Dillingham heated up late and went 6 of 11 from the field. Jaylin Jackson-Posey and Christian Cook each had 10 points for New Mexico State.

