Roared on by huge support, Turkey beats Germany 3-2 in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — Turkey has come from behind to beat Germany 3-2 in a friendly that seemed more like a home game for the visitors. Foreign-born players scored all three goals for Turkey. The French-born Yusuf Sari got the winner from the penalty spot in the 71st minute after German-born Kenan Yildiz and Dutch-born Ferdi Kadıoğlu had scored before the break. Supporters carrying Turkey’s distinctive red flag outnumbered their German counterparts in a city that’s home to a large community of people with Turkish roots. Kai Havertz opened the scoring in the fifth minute and Niclas Füllkrug had equalized early in the second half for Germany, which slumped to its first defeat under new coach Julian Nagelsmann in his first game at home.

