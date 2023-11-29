Road Trip: No. 1 South Carolina hits the road and hostile arenas for first time this season

By PETE IACOBELLI The Associated Press
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley directs her team against South Dakota State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nell Redmond]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley wants to see how her younger, less experienced team handles its road work. The top-ranked Gamecocks have a two-game road trip to the Tar Heel State, first to play No. 24 North Carolina on Thursday night in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Then they will take on Duke on Sunday. South Carolina has been high-scoring and focused so far in starting 5-0. This will be the first time they will be tested by the environment, even though they opened the season with a splash, a 100-71 win over ranked Notre Dame in Paris.

