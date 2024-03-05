Roach, McCain help No. 9 Duke push past NC State after halftime in 79-64 win

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jeremy Roach had 21 points and freshman Jared McCain scored 14 of his 16 after halftime to help No. 9 Duke pull away and beat North Carolina State 79-64. McCain shot 5 of 7 after the break for the Blue Devils. Two of his 3-pointers came during a blistering run of eight straight made shots. That turned a one-point deficit into a 64-52 lead on Roach’s layup at the 7:46 mark. Big man DJ Burns Jr. had a season-high 27 points for N.C. State, which has lost three straight.

