Roach leads No. 7 Duke to 77-67 road win over Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Jeremy Roach scored 16 points off the bench to lead No. 7 Duke to a 77-67 victory over Virginia Tech. Roach shot 5 of 11 from the floor and made four 3-pointers for the Blue Devils, who have won three straight games and 11 of 12. MJ Collins paced the Hokies with 17 points. Virginia Tech had its three-game winning streak snapped.

