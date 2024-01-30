Roach leads No. 7 Duke to 77-67 road win over Virginia Tech

By JIMMY ROBERTSON The Associated Press
Duke's Jeremy Roach (3) is defended by Virginia Tech's Lynn Kidd, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Gentry]

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Jeremy Roach scored 16 points off the bench to lead No. 7 Duke to a 77-67 victory over Virginia Tech. Roach shot 5 of 11 from the floor and made four 3-pointers for the Blue Devils, who have won three straight games and 11 of 12. MJ Collins paced the Hokies with 17 points. Virginia Tech had its three-game winning streak snapped.

