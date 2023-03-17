Roach leads Duke in rout of Oral Roberts in NCAA opener

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jeremy Roach scored a career-high 23 points, and No. 5 seed Duke beat Oral Roberts 74-51 in the school’s first NCAA Tournament game since Jon Scheyer took over as Blue Devils coach. Dariq Whitehead added 13 points for the Blue Devils. Scheyer helped Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski win two of five national titles as a former Duke player and assistant. He’s now trying to orchestrate some March Madness magic of his own. In his first NCAA Tournament game as Krzyzewski’s replacement, Scheyer led Duke to a 10th consecutive win and a second-round matchup in the East Region against either fourth-seeded Tennessee or No. 13 seed Louisiana-Lafayette.

