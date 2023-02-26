Roach has 19 with 10 assists, Duke beats Virginia Tech 81-65

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jeremy Roach had 19 points and a career-high 10 assists, Mark Mitchell added 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting and Duke beat Virginia Tech 81-65 for its 10th straight home win against the Hokies. Virginia Tech had won back-to-back games in the series, including an 82-67 victory in the title game of 2022 ACC Tournament, but is 13-52 overall against the Blue Devils. The Hokies missed five straight field-goal attempts and committed two turnovers during a scoring drought of five-plus minutes as Duke scored 16 consecutive points. Grant Basile led Virginia Tech with 15 points and Sean Pedulla scored 12. Justyn Mutts and Rodney Rice added 11 points apiece. The Blue Devils shot 56.7% from the field and outrebounded Virginia Tech 37-26.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.