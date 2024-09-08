RJ Harvey’s 4 TDs power UCF past Sam Houston, 45-14

ORLANDO, FL (AP) — The UCF Knights again turned to their ground game to power their offense in a non-conference game. Running back RJ Harvey led the charge with three first-half touchdowns and 126 rushing yards and four touchdowns in all in UCF’s 45-14 win over Sam Houston. The Knights rushed for 384 yards, following a near school-record performance in their opening win last week.

