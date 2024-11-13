RJ Godfrey scores 21 with 11 rebounds, Georgia beats North Florida 90-77 at Peach State Classic

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — RJ Godfrey scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds and Silas Demary Jr. added 17 points to help Georgia beat North Florida 90-77 at the Peach State Classic. Tyrin Lawrence scored 15, and freshman Asa Newell, a consensus five-star recruit, had 13 points and eight rebounds for Georgia. Godfey, who helped Clemson make a run to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite 8 last season, made a basket in the paint to open the scoring and Georgia (3-0) never trailed. Liam Murphy led North Florida with 22 points, including five 3-pointers. Godfrey scored six points in an 8-0 run that pushed the lead to 14 before the Bulldogs took a 43-31 lead into halftime.

