RJ Davis takes over as No. 4 UNC reaches ACC Tournament final by beating Pitt 72-65

WASHINGTON (AP) — RJ Davis scored a game-high 25 points as No. 4 North Carolina advanced to the final of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament by beating Pittsburgh 72-65. The Tar Heels’ eighth consecutive victory coupled with fifth-ranked Tennessee’s blowout loss put them in position to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They’ll next face Virginia or North Carolina State in the conference tournament final Saturday night. Carlton Carrington led Pitt with 24 points. The Panthers should also be March Madness-bound after beating Wake Forest in the quarterfinals.

