RJ Davis takes over as No. 4 UNC reaches ACC Tournament final by beating Pitt 72-65

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
North Carolina guard RJ Davis (4) reacting to a play against Pittsburgh during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament Friday, March 15, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass]

WASHINGTON (AP) — RJ Davis scored a game-high 25 points as No. 4 North Carolina advanced to the final of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament by beating Pittsburgh 72-65. The Tar Heels’ eighth consecutive victory coupled with fifth-ranked Tennessee’s blowout loss put them in position to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They’ll next face Virginia or North Carolina State in the conference tournament final Saturday night. Carlton Carrington led Pitt with 24 points. The Panthers should also be March Madness-bound after beating Wake Forest in the quarterfinals.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.