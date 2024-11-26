RJ Davis scores 30 as No. 12 Tar Heels erase 21-point deficit to beat Dayton 92-90

By The Associated Press
North Carolina guard RJ Davis (4) goes to the basket against Dayton guard Javon Bennett (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson]

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — RJ Davis scored 30 points, Seth Trimble added 27, and No. 12 North Carolina come back from a 21-point deficit for a 92-90 win over Dayton in the Maui Invitational. The Tar Heels outscored the Flyers 59-39 in the second half and took the lead for good at 88-87 on Drake Powell’s 3-pointer from the left corner with 1:13 remaining. Davis scored 20 points after halftime, including four 3-pointers. Nate Santos scored 15 points to lead Dayton, which led 51-33 at halftime. North Carolina was 27 of 34 from the free-throw line. Dayton was 12 of 15.

