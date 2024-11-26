RJ Davis scores 30 as No. 12 Tar Heels erase 21-point deficit to beat Dayton 92-90

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — RJ Davis scored 30 points, Seth Trimble added 27, and No. 12 North Carolina come back from a 21-point deficit for a 92-90 win over Dayton in the Maui Invitational. The Tar Heels outscored the Flyers 59-39 in the second half and took the lead for good at 88-87 on Drake Powell’s 3-pointer from the left corner with 1:13 remaining. Davis scored 20 points after halftime, including four 3-pointers. Nate Santos scored 15 points to lead Dayton, which led 51-33 at halftime. North Carolina was 27 of 34 from the free-throw line. Dayton was 12 of 15.

