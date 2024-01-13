RJ Davis scores 22 points, No. 7 North Carolina routs Syracuse 103-67

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — RJ Davis scored 22 points to help No. 7 North Carolina race away from Syracuse for a 103-67 victory. Armando Bacot added 16 points and 11 rebounds as the Tar Heels won their sixth consecutive game. Judah Mintz led Syracuse with 21 points. The Tar Heels pulled away from Syracuse with a 34-11 run over a stretch of about 11 minutes midway through the first half. They led by as many as 39 points in the second half.

