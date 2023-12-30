RJ Davis posts 20 points, 10 assists, No. 9 North Carolina routs Charleston Southern 105-60

By MITCHELL NORTHAM The Associated Press
North Carolina forward Harrison Ingram, top, tumbles over forward Armando Bacot, bottom, as he tries to control a loose ball against Charleston Southern forward Taje' Kelly (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Seward]

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — RJ Davis had 20 points and 10 assists to lead No. 9 North Carolina to a 105-60 rout of Charleston Southern on Friday night. Davis was one of six Tar Heels (9-3) to score in double figures. Jalen Washington scored a career-high 17 points, Elliott Cadeau added 13, Armando Bacot and Seth Trimble each scored 12, and Harrison Ingram 10. A’lahn Summer scored 21 points to pace the Buccaneers (4-9). DJ Patrick added 11 points.

