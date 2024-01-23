RJ Davis, No. 3 North Carolina roll after halftime to beat Wake Forest 85-64

By AARON BEARD The Associated Press
North Carolina guard RJ Davis (4) attempts to shoot over Wake Forest forward Zach Keller (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Seward]

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — RJ Davis continued a star-making season by scoring a career-high 36 points and third-ranked North Carolina dominated after halftime to beat Wake Forest 85-64. That kept the Tar Heels as the lone unbeaten team in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Davis scored 23 points after halftime as UNC outscored Wake Forest 52-30. UNC made 19 of 31 shots (61%) after halftime. Hunter Sallis scored 18 points to lead Wake Forest. But the Demon Deacons shot just 8 for 30 (26.7%) and missed all nine of their 3-point tries after halftime.

