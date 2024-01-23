RJ Davis, No. 3 North Carolina roll after halftime to beat Wake Forest 85-64

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — RJ Davis continued a star-making season by scoring a career-high 36 points and third-ranked North Carolina dominated after halftime to beat Wake Forest 85-64. That kept the Tar Heels as the lone unbeaten team in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Davis scored 23 points after halftime as UNC outscored Wake Forest 52-30. UNC made 19 of 31 shots (61%) after halftime. Hunter Sallis scored 18 points to lead Wake Forest. But the Demon Deacons shot just 8 for 30 (26.7%) and missed all nine of their 3-point tries after halftime.

