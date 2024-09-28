Rizzo’s postseason status uncertain after fracturing fingers when hit by Borucki pitch

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is uncertain for the postseason after fracturing the fourth and fifth fingers of his right hand when hit by a pitch from Pittsburgh’s Ryan Borucki in the seventh inning a 9-4 loss to the Pirates. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said it was too early to determine whether Rizzo will be able to play in the AL Division Series opener on Oct. 5. Rizzo was hit on the bottom of his hand by Borucki’s 1-2 slider leading off the seventh, the 222nd time Rizzo was hit by a pitch in his big league career.

