Rizzo returns to Yankees 16 days after fracturing fingers, goes 1 for 3 as New York wins ALCS opener

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Rizzo went 1 for 3 with a walk to help the New York Yankees beat Cleveland in the American League Championship Series opener, just 16 days after fracturing a pair of fingers when he was hit by a pitch. Rizzo batted eighth and played first base after missing the Division Series against Kansas City. Rizzo fractured the fourth and fifth fingers on his right hand when he was hit by Pittsburgh’s Ryan Borucki on Sept. 28. The three-time All-Star was a 2016 World Series champion with the Chicago Cubs.

