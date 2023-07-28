Riyad Mahrez leaves Manchester City for Al-Ahli as the latest soccer star to move to Saudi Arabia

By The Associated Press
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez applauds the fans after the end of the English FA Cup semifinal between Manchester City and Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2023. Riyad Mahrez is the latest Premier League player to head to Saudi Arabia after signing with Al-Ahli. The Algeria international was a key player in Leicester’s shocking title win in 2016 and then won the league four more times with Manchester City. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alastair Grant]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Riyad Mahrez is the latest Premier League player to head to Saudi Arabia after signing with Al-Ahli. The Algeria international was a key player in Leicester’s shocking title win in 2016 and then won the league four more times with Manchester City. He leaves after a season in which City won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League. Al-Ahli is also set to sign one of Europe’s highest-rated young coaches in Matthias Jaissle from Austrian club Salzburg.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.