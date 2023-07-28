Riyad Mahrez leaves Manchester City for Al-Ahli as the latest soccer star to move to Saudi Arabia

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Riyad Mahrez is the latest Premier League player to head to Saudi Arabia after signing with Al-Ahli. The Algeria international was a key player in Leicester’s shocking title win in 2016 and then won the league four more times with Manchester City. He leaves after a season in which City won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League. Al-Ahli is also set to sign one of Europe’s highest-rated young coaches in Matthias Jaissle from Austrian club Salzburg.

