Rivers scores 25, James has 21 and No. 22 NC State women slip past Davidson 59-57

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Saniya Rivers had 25 points and 11 rebounds, Aziaha James added 21 points and No. 22 NC State rallied in the fourth quarter to edge upset-minded Davidson 59-57. The score was tied at 52 before Rivers scored the next six points for a 58-52 NC State lead. Davidson then rallied on a layup from Millie Prior and a 3-pointer by Katie Donovan with 41 seconds remaining. Now leading 58-57, the Wolfpack worked the shot clock on their next possession but Rivers missed a jumper with 16 seconds left. After Davidson rebounded and both teams called timeout, Charlise Dunn missed a layup that would have given the Wildcats the lead. James made 1 of 2 from the line with one second left to wrap it up for NC State.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.