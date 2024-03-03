Rivers scores 23, Collins 18 and No. 12 North Carolina State women outlast Wake Forest 75-57

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Saniya Rivers scored 23 points, Mimi Collins added 18 points and nine rebounds and No. 12 North Carolina State pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat Wake Forest 75-57. After leading by one point through three quarters against a team tied for last place in the conference, the Wolfpack dominated the final period. Rivers and Collins each scored eight points and the Wolfpack outscored the Demon Deacons 27-10. Wake Forest, which shot 19% in the first half, struggled again in the fourth, going 3 for 15. After scoring 24 points in the first half, NC State scored 24 in the third and 27 in the fourth.

