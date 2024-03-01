Rivers scores 22, hits clinching FT in OT to give No. 12 NC State women 75-71 win over No. 17 Orange

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Saniya Rivers scored 22 points, including the clinching free throws with 10.9 seconds left in overtime and No. 12 North Carolina State defeated No. 19 Syracuse 75-71. Syracuse reached overtime when Alyssa Latham made two free throws with 0.1 seconds left after getting fouled on a shot attempt from the left corner. The win gave the Wolfpack a shot at the No. 2 seed in the ACC tournament next week and handed Virginia Tech the out-right title. The Orange are assured a top four seed, which means a double-bye in the tournament. Dyaisha Fair scored 21 points for Syracuse (23-6), which was going for a school record for wins in the regular season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.