Rivers, James rally No. 14 N.C. State women past Rhode Island 67-58

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Saniya Rivers and Aziaha James fueled a 14-2 run over the last 4:14 and No. 14 North Carolina State pulled out a 67-56 win over Rhode Island. The Rams led most of the way but down the stretch Rivers and James combined for 12 points before Zoe Brooks added a layup. Rhode Island was 1 of 9 after Maye Toure’s basket made it 56-63 with 5:17 to go. Rivers scored 19 points with seven assists and seven steals and James had 17 points. Toure led the Rams with 19 points and eight rebounds.

