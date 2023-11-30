Rivers helps No. 5 North Carolina State beat Vanderbilt 70-62

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Saniya Rivers scored 22 points as No. 5 North Carolina State topped visiting Vanderbilt 70-62 on Wednesday night at a sold-out Reynolds Coliseum. Rivers shot 8-of-14 from the floor and also grabbed eight rebounds as the Wolfpack (8-0) remained unbeaten while handing the Commodores (7-1) their first defeat. River Baldwin added 12 points and nine rebounds for N.C. State. Jordyn Cambridge powered Vanderbilt with 15 points. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Zoe Brooks and Aziaha James to start the fourth quarter put the Wolfpack ahead by 24 points. Vanderbilt trimmed the deficit to eight points with about one minute to play, but never got any closer.

