Rivera’s future with Commanders uncertain after much different Thanksgiving result against Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — After a lopsided loss on Thanksgiving, there are only going to be more questions about coach Ron Rivera’s future in Washington. The Commanders lost for the eighth time in 10 games when they fell 45-10 to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. It was a much different result than the previous time Washington played its division rival on Thanksgiving. That was three years ago in Rivera’s debut season, when Washington earned a 25-point win and went on to make the playoffs. Rivera says he’s not concerned about his job security and will just keep working and see how things go.

