Rivera will stick with Howell as Commanders’ QB despite Brissett’s big 4th quarter against Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Jacoby Brissett provided a spark that the Washington Commanders offense has been lacking the past couple weeks. Despite that, coach Ron Rivera said after Sunday’s 28-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams that Sam Howell will remain the starting quarterback. The Commanders have dropped five straight and were officially eliminated from playoff contention with Sunday’s loss. Howell had his worst game of the season. He went 11 of 26 for 102 yards with one touchdown and an interception. Brissett came in with 9:05 remaining in the game and directed two scoring drives. He completed eight of 10 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

